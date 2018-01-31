Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

When you’re really feeling a song, sometimes you just gotta let it out.

Maren Morris and Miranda Lambert had just such a moment recently with TLC’s 1999 pop hit, “No Scrubs.” Morris shared a video of the candid backstage footage, in which she sings along to the song with a squad of celebrity stylists. Morris uses a makeup brush as a microphone, while Lambert opts for an opened champagne bottle.

“GLAM JAM DOUBLE TROUBLE,” Morris captioned the post on Instagram.



