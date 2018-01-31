Missing The Strokes? Let The Voidz fill the void.
Filed Under:Julian Casablancas, The Voidz
Photo: Philip Cosores / Sipa / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

The Strokes’ sixth studio album may still be missing in action but frontman Julian Casablancas is busy promoting new material by his side project, The Voidz.

Related: Julian Casablancas Shares New Voidz Song ‘Leave It In My Dreams’

Last night (Jan. 30), the band dropped by The Tonight Show to perform its new single “Leave It In My Dreams.”

The Voidz’s second studio album Virtue debuts in March; last week they revealed a track list. Fans have already heard “Leave it In My Dreams” as well as the album’s second single “QYURRYUS.” The band also performed “Wink” from Virtue live on Brazilian television.

Watch the Voidz perform on The Tonight Show here:

