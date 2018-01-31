Filed Under:Hulk Hogan, Madame Tussauds, video

By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Hulk Hogan pulled a fast one and pranked visitors at Madame Tussauds in Orlando. The 64-year-old iconic professional wrestler posed as a wax statue of himself and tricked visitors into thinking he was just part of the display.

Then, when they least expected it — Hulkamania ran wild on them!

Sure, these fans may have jumped out of their skin for a split second — but each customer was given the opportunity to take a photo with the Hulkster for being such good sports.

‘Whatcha gonna do’ when Hulkamania scares you?

