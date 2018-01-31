By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Just around one million people watch and play the latest app craze HQ Trivia twice a day, but the live trivia game show’s host, Scott Rogowski, hasn’t reaped the benefits of fame just yet.

Scott recently caught up with KROQ’s Kevin and Bean about the widely popular game show app, which features 12 questions ranging in difficulty where winners can earn up to $2,500 cash on weekdays and up to $15,000 on the weekends.

Despite hosting, Scott admitted that as a contestant, he wouldn’t ever be one of the victors.

“I’ve played it a few times,” Rogowsky says, before admitting what most other players would never — “I’ll be honest, I got out on question one once! It was about, like, ‘what game is played with tiles?’ and the answer was dominos but I clicked something else! My brain just wasn’t there.

“You have to focus! What the game does and what’s so interesting about it is you’re playing on your phone. Now, what do people use their phones for? Distractions most of the time. We’re all checked out, we’re walking around with our heads in our phones like ‘iZombies’ — but now the phone IS the center of attention.

“But still, when you look at your phone, you’re so used to zoning out on your phone anyway — this you have to focus on your phone which is hard to do sometimes.

“It’s so hard to stay focused for even fifteen minutes — that’s what this game is testing!”

Either way players, you know what they say: It’s not about winning or losing — it’s how you play HQ trivia!