By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Actress Helen Mirren may be a Dame, but the 72-year-old knows when it’s time to get down and dirty.

Mirren stopped by CBS’ Late Late Show to verbally battle host James Corden, and it’s safe to say things got grammatically intense. James even joked that while she may be a master of her craft in Europe, Meryl Streep still rules all here in the States.

The two Brits battled valiantly, but in the end, Dame Mirren was crowned Queen.

We think it’s time this Emmy and Oscar-winning actress won a GRAMMY for her epic performance!