Photo: Courtesy Shore Fire

By Jon Wiederhorn

The life and music of Chuck Berry, one of the forefathers of rock and roll, will be chronicled in two upcoming projects — a full-length documentary and a biopic. Both are being made with the full cooperation of the late rocker’s estate.

Berry, who died March 18, 2017, was a flamboyant and innovative guitarist, singer and songwriter, whose catalog is filled with hits including Johnny B. Goode,” “Roll Over Beethoven” and “Maybelline.” His iconic duck walk and fiery guitar leads expanded the parameters of what was possible for the emerging genre and his music was coveted and covered by The Beatles, Rolling Stones and many others.

The British-based company Cardinal Releasing Ltd. signed the production deal with Berry’s estate and widow Thelmetta Berry. Principal photography has begun on the documentary, tentatively titled Chuck! The Documentary. There is no release date yet for the doc, though producers expect to finish it this summer, at which point the biopic will enter pre-production, reports Deadline.

Chuck! The Documentary will be helmed by Jon Brewer, who has previously worked on films about B.B. King, Nat King Cole and Jimi Hendrix. “I am very privileged to be able to produce and direct this fully authorized and official story of the legendary Chuck Berry,” Brewer said in a statement.