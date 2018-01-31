Filed Under:Chris Stapleton
Photo: Larry McCormack / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton’s really good week continues, as the country star saddled up to The Late Show with Stephen Colbert last night (Jan. 30).

Related: Chris Stapleton Reveals 2018 Tour Dates

Stapleton performed “Drunkard’s Prayer” during Colbert’s special post-State of the Union live show.

His appearance follows hot on the heels of the singer taking home 3 GRAMMYS, including Best Country Album award, at last weekend’s awards show where he also teamed up with Emmylou Harris to perform during the “in memoriam” segment.

Watch Chris Stapleton’s “Drunkard’s Prayer” performance below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live