By Hayden Wright

Young Thug recorded “Lil One” for the soundtrack of Before Anythang, a documentary about Cash Money Records.

The film is expected to be released later this year, but Thug greased the wheels by dropping a star-studded video for the track. The clip features Paris Hilton (of all people) and Birdman lounging around a mega-mansion, living the good life and marinating in luxury.

Birdman features prominently in Before Anythang, which traces his rise to fame and fortune as co-founder of Cash Money.

Watch Young Thug’s video for “Lil One” here (warning: explicit lyrics).