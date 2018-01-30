Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

It was certainly one unusual day on the force for a police officer in Florida.

As he was driving along, the Pasco Sheriff’s deputy noticed a suspect on the run… so he called in backup and stated the runaway in question was traveling at “one horsepower.”

Eventually, they were able to safely corral the horse by directing it into a subdivision away from the dangers of rushing traffic. Uninjured, and with its owners located, the horse was finally reunited with the family.

While we’re sure this animal was just horsing around, we’re also glad the deputy was there to help it back to safety.

 

