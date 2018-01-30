Filed Under:video

By Rebecca Zamer/Joe Cingrana

Callie Quinn, a New York City teen who is obsessed with the New York Mets baseball team just got a surprise ‘promposal’ from the team’s famous mascot, Mr. Met!

The superfan tweeted at the Mets asking if she could take her school prom photos at the team’s home at Citi Field in Queens, along with one of the players and they responded with a challenge – get half a million retweets and they’ll make her dream come true.

As luck would have it, eight days later and with the help of some celebrities like Star Trek’s William Shatner, Boston’s own Donnie Wahlberg, and some emphatic MLB players, the teen reached her goal.

So, in keeping their promise, Mr. Met arrived at her high school in Staten Island this week and staged a grand surprise ‘promposal’ to formally ask her to the dance.

Callie obviously said yes, and now plans to wear a royal blue dress to match her favorite baseball team on her big day!

