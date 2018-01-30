Photo: Courtesy MCA Nashville

By Scott T. Sterling

Kip Moore is ready to get back on the road.

Related: Kip Moore Shares Heart-Wrenching ‘Last Shot’ Video

The country star has revealed the second leg of his Plead the Fifth Tour, featuring Drake White and Fairground Saints.

The new round of dates kick off in Kingston, Ontario, on March 22.

Tickets will go on sale on Feb. 2 at 10am CT, here.

See Kip Moore’s tour itinerary below.

3/22 – Kingston, ON @ Rogers K-Rock Centre

3/23 – Barrie, ON @ Mavericks Music Hall

3/24 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

3/25 – Toronto, ON @ Danforth Music Hall

3/27/18 – Sault Ste Marie, MI @ The Machine Shop

3/29 – Ottawa, ON @ Algonquin Commons

3/30 – London, ON @ London Music Hall

4/5 – Charlotte, NC @ Fillmore

4/6 – Myrte Beach, SC @ House of Blues

5/10 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

5/11 – Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theater

5/12 – P enticton, BC @ South Okanagan Events Centre

5/14 – Medicine Hat, AB @ Esplanade Theatre