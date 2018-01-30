Photo: Jim Wright

By Scott T. Sterling

Jason Aldean season is here.

Related: Jason Aldean Announces New Album ‘Rearview Town,’ Shares First Single



The country star’s campaign for his upcoming album, Rearview Town, is in full swing, with Aldean pulling up to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night (Jan. 29).

The singer hit the stage with his band for the television debut of his smoldering new single, “You Make It Easy.”

Aldean’s Rearview Town is set for release on April 13.

Watch the intense performance below.