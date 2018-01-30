Photo: Steve Eichner / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

DMX is back behind bars.

Related: DMX Pleads Guilty to $1.7 Million in Tax Evasion

The controversial rapper was taken into custody today (Jan. 30) for failing a drug test after testing positive for cocaine and opiods, a violation of his parole. DMX also failed to bring a court-ordered “mobile drug counselor” while traveling to St. Louis for a Jan. 20 performance.

Manhattan federal Judge Jed Rakoff revoked the rapper’s $500,000 bond, and did not mince words during his court address (via Page Six).

“He in effect said, ‘Judge, trust me.’ That was a great, big lie, a repeated lie, as it turns out,” Rakoff said. “The court went to extraordinary lengths to accommodate his needs, and desires, and he in effect said, ‘Screw you.’”

DMX’s defense lawyer, Murray Richman, explained that his client was on the straight and narrow until severe illness befell his youngest son, who is just one-year-old, on Jan. 16. The child had to be hospitalized for “several days” with a 104-degree temperature.

Richman added that the rapper will be forced to cancel several previously scheduled shows over the next six months.

DMX is set to be sentenced for tax evasion in March, and could face up to five years behind bars.