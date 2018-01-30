By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

A beloved New Jersey school bus driver was surprised with an unbelievable ‘thank you’ from the parents and children on his route — the lifelong Philadelphia Eagles fan will be going to the Super Bowl this year!

More than 60 people from driver Gary Kelmer’s community surprised the 66-year-old at his last bus stop of the day with game tickets, airfare, and personalized Eagles jerseys for himself and his wife after raising more than $5,000 in five days via personal donations as well as a GoFundMe page.

Fundraiser organizer Amy Smith tells CBS Philly, Mr. Gary “just goes over and beyond. He’s so kind, he’s a wonderful person, he does so much for the community.”

Mount Laurel School District Superintendent George Rafferty sent Eyewitness News a statement about his service which reads: “We were as surprised as everyone else to learn of the community effort to send Gary to the Super Bowl, but we are well aware of his connection to the students and parents of Mount Laurel. Gary’s annual fishing derby for children here is in its 20th-year. It is a personal volunteer effort outside of his work as a district bus driver. The only thing Gary loves more than fishing is the Philadelphia Eagles!”