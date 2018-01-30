Photo: Jeff Lipsky

By Scott T. Sterling

Brad Paisley has got moves you haven’t even seen yet.

Related: Brad Paisley Explains Why He Honors Military Each Night On Tour



Fans will be able to see these moves firsthand with a visit to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

The country music star has revealed a mural he’s painted for NHL franchise the Nashville Predators inside the team’s home base, Bridgestone Arena.

The mural was created in conjunction with Nashville-based artist Rob Hendon, with the pair collaborating on the massive mural that covers an entire wall.

“Well, I could always draw growing up,” Paisley explained to the professional hockey team’s official website about the piece, which includes the Predators’ primary and secondary logos that the star painted freehand after just looking at a picture of them.

“When I started doing graffiti, I did it because I had this blank wall at my farm that was about as interesting as that gray wall over there,” Paisley shared. “It was nothing and it’s right behind my studio; its where I want to be creative. I actually wrote on the wall, ‘Sorry, this wall was boring me.’ And that’s kind of what was happening here. This was the most boring wall in Nashville five hours ago.”

The mural—which includes team logos, the Nashville skyline, two guitars and an oversized catfish—is located in the elevator lobby outside of Section 109 on the building’s main concourse and can be seen by anyone making a visit to the arena.

The Predators have shared a video that chronicles the mural’s creation, with Paisley singing the praises of Hendon’s work, which he says is ubiquitous throughout Nashville.

“You walk into any of the hotels, you walk into any of the record labels, or any of the artist’s homes—myself, Keith Urban. Everybody’s got it. Little Big Town, those guys got ’em. We all have Hendon guitar paintings.”

Watch the video here.