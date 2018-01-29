Photo: Drew Gurian

By Annie Reuter

The Gaslight Anthem will celebrate the 10th anniversary of their breakthrough sophomore album, The ’59 Sound, with a 2018 tour.

The New Jersey quartet is set to travel through North America and Europe in 2018 and perform the album in its entirety.

The 2018 tour will kick off on May 27 in Washington, D.C. and have the band traveling throughout August. Tickets go on sale to the public on February 2 at 12 p.m. local time.

See the full run of date below.

5/27 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

6/2 – New York, NY @ Governors Ball Music Festival

7/20 – London, UK @ Eventim Apollo

7/23 – Dublin, IR @ Vicar Street

7/24 – Glasgow, UK @ Barrowland

7/25 – Manchester, UK @ Apollo

7/27 – Tilburg, NL @ O13

7/28 – Cologne, DE @ Palladium

8/10 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel (w/ Joe Sib)

8/11 – Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

