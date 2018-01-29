Three times the fun.
By Hayden Wright

Rae Sremmurd burst onto the scene with the one-two punch of SremmLife (2015) and SremmLife 2 (2016). Producer Mike WiLL Made-It recently said that the group’s third record will be well worth the wait since it will include three albums in one.

On the GRAMMY red carpet, Mike told Pitchfork, “We got the Swae Lee, Swaecation, [Slim] Jxmmi’s Jxmtroduction, and then the Rae Sremmurd side.”

That’s a solo-ish album for each brother, as well as a third joint effort.

Mike WiLL Made-It’s comments are a bit at odds with previous reports on the new Rae Sremmurd: As of December, their third album (reportedly called SremmLife 3) had a projected release of January 2018.

Stay tuned.

