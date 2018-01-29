By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

There’s a new ruler at the iconic New Jersey dinner theater venue Medieval Times — and for the first time ever, it’s a Queen who is reigning supreme!

Brick, NJ native Erin Zapcic has officially debuted as the show’s “Queen” at the popular dinner and tournament chain. Zapcic has worked at the Lyndhurst, NJ location for the past seven years as a waitress, then Princess — and was exalted to the status of Queen on January 11th, 2018 at the premiere of the venue’s brand new show.

The show was previously hosted by a “King” at their nine national locations for the past thirty-four years but a woman will now be replacing them all.

“In the bigger sense,” Zapcic tells Radio.com, “how I feel is much more of a role model as the Queen, versus the Princess which was much more of a supporting role.”

Though the change seems timely with the #MeToo and #TimesUp feminist movements, the executive decision was actually made before the campaigns began — but the change echoes the same sentiments heard not just in Hollywood but around the world.

“We were responding to a lot of guest feedback,” says Zapcic. “People wanted to see women featured more prominently in the show.”

And you certainly don’t get any more prominent than the ruler of the entire kingdom!

Zapcic says the difference in energy at the very first show featuring the new Queen could be felt by all. “I had women my mother’s age coming through the doors and throwing their arms around me and of course the little girls throwing their arms around me — it was really exciting to be a part of.”

