The song will surely introduce the country performer to a new legion of fans.
Photo: Nick Walker

By Hayden Wright

Last night’s GRAMMY telecast marked the premiere of a new Target ad that doubles as a visual for “The Middle” the new collaborative track from Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.

As Maren stands at the center of a massive Target symbol, backup dancers swarm around her in slickly choreographed moves. Zedd is slightly off-center at his DJ workstation, and giant towers of light mimic a city skyline behind them.

Target sponsored the commercial spot as part of its #MoreMusic campaign, which has previously recruited Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani and more.

Watch the full visual below.

 

 

