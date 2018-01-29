Photo: Nick Walker
By Hayden Wright
Last night’s GRAMMY telecast marked the premiere of a new Target ad that doubles as a visual for “The Middle” the new collaborative track from Zedd, Maren Morris and Grey.
As Maren stands at the center of a massive Target symbol, backup dancers swarm around her in slickly choreographed moves. Zedd is slightly off-center at his DJ workstation, and giant towers of light mimic a city skyline behind them.
Target sponsored the commercial spot as part of its #MoreMusic campaign, which has previously recruited Lil Yachty and Carly Rae Jepsen, Gwen Stefani and more.
Watch the full visual below.