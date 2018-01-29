Filed Under:Chrissy Teigen, john legend
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Hayden Wright

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shared big personal news at last night’s GRAMMY Awards — the famous couple is expecting a boy.

Related: John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Not Ready to be Done with Christmas

Chrissy hit the red carpet cradling her “bump” and shared an Instagram photo confirming the news: “mama and her baby boy,” she wrote. The couple announced the pregnancy back in November with another adorable Instagram post.

See Teigen’s social media announcement below.

mama and her baby boy

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) on

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live