By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

Darcel Raia stumbled upon a very special moment while visiting her granddaughter at Kaiser Hospital on the island of Oahu in Hawaii.

During her visit, Darcel heard someone playing the ukulele for an elderly woman who happened to be getting some fresh air outdoors. Little did Darcel know that it was the first time in a year the woman had felt the sun on her face after being bedridden for over a year.

“I saw in her eyes strength and resilience,” Darcel tells Radio.com, explaining how the moment left such a lasting impact on her. Darcel now hopes the video of singer LinaGirl Langi will remind others to always love and respect their elders.

“They have taught us a lot. That’s Aloha.”

LinaGirl Langi was also captured singing for Darcel’s daughter and brand new granddaughter as well while still in the Intensive Care Unit.

“From blessing our Kupuna at Kaiser Hospital to blessing my granddaughter in ICU with their beautiful voices,” Darcel thanked the singer and her helpers in a Facebook post. “Na Wai, Lina Girl Langi, Delia Ulima, Bella Finau-Faumuina, Luisa Finau-Pelletier, thank you so much for sharing your love and Aloha through song.”