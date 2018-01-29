Filed Under:Brothers Osborne, GRAMMYs
Photo: Dan MacMedan / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

Brothers Osborne attended the 2018 GRAMMY Awards in New York City on Sunday (January 28) as the country duo were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “It Ain’t My Fault.”

While TJ and John Osborne didn’t go home GRAMMY winners, the brothers were part of one of the most poignant GRAMMY moments, sharing the stage with Maren Morris and Eric Church to honor the lives lost at Route 91 Harvest Festival in Las Vegas after a gunman open fired on the festival crowd on October 1, 2017.

It appears the brothers also had a good time backstage, the duo met Bono from U2 and astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson.

Well didn't win the Grammy but met @neildegrassetyson. Fair trade. #grammys

