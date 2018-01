By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This pregnant military wife thought she was simply posing with a Chick-fil-a mascot, but little did she know her husband was sweating it out inside!

Brandy Rodriguez’s in-laws were “in” on this touching surprise where they planned to eat at the fast-food chain and get the mom-to-be to smile for a quick photo with their famous “Eet Mor Chikin” cow mascot.

Her Army husband Antonio┬áRodriguez had just returned home from deployment and wanted to find the perfect way to surprise his wife — so he hid inside the Chick-fil-a mascot costume.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby in just a few weeks will luckily be together for the momentous birthday.

Chick-fil-a posted the wonderful surprise on Facebook with a message of gratitude for the Rodriguez’s and all military families: “We at Chick-fil-A were so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this soldier’s surprise homecoming. We are thankful for the sacrifice our military and their families make for the freedoms that we enjoy daily.”

Watch the full video below.