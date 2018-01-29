Filed Under:video

By Kayla Jardine/Joe Cingrana

This pregnant military wife thought she was simply posing with a Chick-fil-a mascot, but little did she know her husband was sweating it out inside!

chic fil a surprise thumb Army Husband Surprises Wife with Homecoming Dressed As Chick fil a CowBrandy Rodriguez’s in-laws were “in” on this touching surprise where they planned to eat at the fast-food chain and get the mom-to-be to smile for a quick photo with their famous “Eet Mor Chikin” cow mascot.

Her Army husband Antonio Rodriguez had just returned home from deployment and wanted to find the perfect way to surprise his wife — so he hid inside the Chick-fil-a mascot costume.

The couple, who are expecting their first baby in just a few weeks will luckily be together for the momentous birthday.

Chick-fil-a posted the wonderful surprise on Facebook with a message of gratitude for the Rodriguez’s and all military families: “We at Chick-fil-A were so happy for the opportunity to be a part of this soldier’s surprise homecoming. We are thankful for the sacrifice our military and their families make for the freedoms that we enjoy daily.”

Watch the full video below.

