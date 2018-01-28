Joy Villa has done it again.

The singer, famous for hitting the GRAMMY red carpet last year in a pro-Trump dress, has again made waves at music’s biggest night.

Villa walked arrived at the GRAMMY ceremony clad in a dress adorned with the image of a fetus hand-painted across the skirt.

In case anyone missed the point of the dress, Villa also sported a handbag emblazoned with the statement “Choose Life.”

“My statement for the 60th Grammys is Choose Life,” she shared on Instagram with an image of the dress. “I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly pro-life. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope.”

“I hand painted my Pronovias gown with a hand painted (by me) recreation of my daughter portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old, 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family,” Villa added in the post. “I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar situation to choose adoption.”

