By Sarah Carroll

Steve Aoki is the mastermind behind BTS’ “Mic Drop” Remix, but his partnership with the K-pop band is far from over.

“We kind of broke down what they wanted and what I was going to do to it, you know, just like theoretically, and then I went back to the studio and started working on it and then it was just like back and forth, back and forth with their team,” the DJ told McCabe in the SoCal Honda Sound Stage at 97.1 AMP Radio.

“I tried to nail it as quickly as possible and we’re already working on some new music together.”

We can’t wait to hear the new music.

 

 

 

Listen Live