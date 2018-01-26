Filed Under:Afrojack, David Guetta, Sia
Photo: PA Images / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Sia, David Guetta and Afrojack want to make you dance for a good cause.

Related: ‘Fifty Shades Freed’ Soundtrack Features Sia, Julia Michaels, More

The singer has shared a new remix of her song, “Helium,” which will be featured in Sia’s MAC Cosmetics campaign.

The campaign features a new lipstick, VIVA GLAM Sia, and 100% of proceeds will benefit the cosmetic company’s AIDS Fund.

Listen to Afrojack and David Guetta’s remix of Sia’s “Helium” below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live