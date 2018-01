Photo: MJT / Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

Sam Hunt has shared a new cover of Kenny Chesney’s “No Shoes, No Shirt, No Problems.”

The country star performed the track while in Mexico for Luke Bryan’s Crash My Playa event earlier this month.

The “Body Like A Back” road singer is nominated for Best Country Song alongside Chesney for Best Country Album at this weekend’s GRAMMYs.

Check it out below Sam’s cover below.