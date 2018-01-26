Photo: Mads Perch

By Scott T. Sterling

Robert Plant is in a seasonal mood.

The legendary Led Zeppelin singer has shared a new live video for “Season’s Song.”

The track is taken from Plant’s latest studio effort, Carry Fire, and the clip features the singer performing with his band, the Sensational Space Shifters.

“On this collection, there’s 11 songs. There’s thousands more under the pillow,” Plant says the audience in the video, which was recorded in Manchester, England, on Nov. 30. “And this is a topical song, really. It changes every day, but the sentiment remains the same.”

Watch Plant and the Sensational Space Shifter’s nuanced performance of “Season’s Song” below.