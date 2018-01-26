Photo: Andrew Lipovsky / NBC

By Hayden Wright

Migos’ highly anticipated Culture II is out today, and last night the hip-hop trio celebrated the release by performing the track “Stir Fry” on The Tonight Show.

The rappers dropped by Jimmy Fallon’s set wearing red and performing in front of a floral-textured white backdrop decorated with giant “II” Roman numerals. The high-energy set gave viewers a taste of what they can expect from Culture II.

The new album includes collaborations with producers like Pharrell and Kanye West, as well as guest appearances from Cardi B, Nicki Minaj, Big Sean, Drake, Travis Scott, 2 Chainz, 21 Savage, Gucci Mane, Ty Dolla $ign and Post Malone.

Watch Migos perform “Stir Fry” on Fallon here: