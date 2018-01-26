Photo: Scott Kirkland / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Robyn Collins

London-based electronic music group Rudimental recruited Seattle rapper Macklemore and English singer/songwriter Jess Glynne for the new song “These Days” and its accompanying video.

Related: EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW: Watch Macklemore Play ‘Three Words’

The beautiful, heartbreaking song captures the feelings that surface at end of a relationship. In addition to sentimental vocals, it features horns, piano, hand claps and a church choir.

In the clip, which was directed by Johnny Valencia, Macklemore and Glynne play a couple that falls in and the out of love. The video was shot in multiple locations and the performers are depicted at home, walking city streets, trying on costumes in a thrift store, and, ultimately, choosing to break up and move to different cities.

As he illustrates in the beginning of the song, Macklemore’s character looks back at their relationship with fondness: “I know you moved on to someone new, I hope life is beautiful/ You were the light for me to find my truth/ I just want to say thank you.”

Glynn echoes the sentiment: “I hope someday we’ll sit down together and laugh with each other about these days, these days/ All of our troubles we’ll lay to rest and wish we could come back to these days, these days.”

Watch “These Days” below: