By Scott T. Sterling

Lil Wayne has something new for fans to take with them into the weekend.

The rapper has detailed his latest release, the Dedication 6: Reloaded mixtape, which he plans on releasing tonight (Jan. 26) at 6pm ET.

Wayne made the big reveal on Instagram, sharing the mixtape’s tracklist as well as the imminent release date.

The mixtape features appearances from Drake, Juelz Santana and Rich the Kid.

See the full tracklist below.

1. “For Nothing”

2. “Go Brazy” Feat. Jay Jones

3. “Weezy N Madonna” Feat. Stephanie

4. “Big Bad Wolf”

5. “Sick”

6. “Family Feud” featuring Drake

7. “Abracadabra” featuring Jay Jones & Euro

8. “Back From The 80s”

9. “Gumbo” featuring Gudda Gudda

10. “Drowning” featuring Vice Versa & Marley G

11. “Back To Sleep”

12. “Thought It Was A Drought”

13. “Don’t Shoot Em” featuring Marley & Rich The Kid

14. “2 Hot For TV” featuring Lil Twist

15. “Kreep”

16. “Freaky Side”

17. “Main Things”

18. “Light Years”

19. “Bloody Mary” featuring Juelz Santana