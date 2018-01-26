Filed Under:Liam Payne, rita ora
By Scott T. Sterling

The visuals for Liam Payne and Rita Ora’s “For You” are here.

The pop stars have collaborated on the lead single from the upcoming movie, Fifty Shades Freed, and have revealed an appropriately grandiose music video for the track.

The clip features the pair frolicking throughout a massive estate, dressed to the nines in designer formal wear.

Ora also appears in the movie, starring as lead character Christian Grey’s sister, Mia.

Watch Rita Ora and Liam Payne’s “For You” video below.

