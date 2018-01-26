Photo: Catie Laffoon

By Scott T. Sterling

Julia Michaels can’t resist the allure of a bad boy.

That’s the sentiment of “Heaven,” a new song from Michaels for the Fifty Shades Freed soundtrack.

“They say ‘all good boys go to heaven,’ but bad boys bring heaven to you,” she sings. “It’s automatic, it’s just what they do.”

“Heaven” is the latest track in advance of the soundtrack, which is set for release on Feb. 9. That’s the same day the steamy third film in the trilogy hits big screens across the country.

Check out Julia’s latest below.