Filed Under:Janet Jackson, missy elliott

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s easy to see the love between Missy Elliot and Janet Jackson.

Elliott was recognized last night (Jan. 25) with the Visionary Award at Essence’s Black Women In Music event in New York City.

Related: Janet Jackson Brings Out Missy Elliott for Tour Finale

During the ceremony, Elliott was surprised by an appearance from longtime friend, Janet Jackson.

Despite currently being on tour in the U.K., Jackson flew to New York for the event, where she delivered a speech in Elliott’s honor.

Elliott responded to the special moment on social media, sharing that Jackson’s speech brought her to tears.

“I’m a big baby & i couldn’t stop crying tears of happiness. Our sistership has lasted over 17 years!,” Elliott posted on Instagram.

See Elliott’s post and Jackson’s speech below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live