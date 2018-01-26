Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, Will Ferrell
Photo: Rosalind O'Connor / NBC

By Scott T. Sterling

Chris Stapleton is a pretty good straight man.

Stapleton does a strong job letting Will Ferrell run the show during a pair of Saturday Night Live promos filmed in advance of this weekend’s new episode.

In the first, Ferrell suddenly breaks into some serious FM radio DJ jargon, replacing NBC with a fictitious station, THE MAX.

The second promo finds the pair making plans for drinks after the show, bonding over their favorite wines.

Check out the promos below.

