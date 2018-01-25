Filed Under:Busta Rhymes, missy elliott, Morgan Freeman, Peter Dinklage
Photo: Anthony Behar / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

With the Super Bowl just over a week away, the annual deluge of epic commercials made specifically for the big game are starting to arrive.

One such ad featuring rappers Missy Elliott and Busta Rhymes is being teased with short clips in advance of the commercial slated for the game.

In the spot, the rappers are seen coaching actors Morgan Freeman and Peter Dinklage in what appears to be a rap battle between the two.

The actors will be representing new products—Doritos Blaze and Mountain Dew Ice—that will be debuted during Super Bowl 52 on Feb. 4.

Watch the teaser below.

Listen Live