By Hayden Wright

Meghan Trainor has a wedding to plan and a new singing competition show to judge—but the “All About That Bass” hitmaker made time to visit The Tonight Show and catch up with Jimmy Fallon. The host asked Meghan the moment her actor boyfriend Daryl Sabara popped the question.

Sabara took Trainor to the Living Desert Zoo & Gardens in Palm Springs and proposed under a display of holiday lights.

“I was trying to Snapchat and he told me, ‘Can you put that away for a second,'” Trainor said. “I lost my voice. I was screaming, my whole family was there… perfect.”

The proposal happened at the end of December (on Trainor’s birthday) and she took to social media to express her joy.

“For my 24th birthday, the love of my life @darylsabara made all of my dreams come true,” she wrote. “He proposed to me under a tunnel of beautiful Christmas lights and surprised me with my family and friends. I’m still in shock. I’ve never been this happy! Thank you Daryl, my family and friends for making me feel like a real princess.”

Watch Meghan tell the story below.