Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

Justin Timberlake has released his new track “Say Something,” which features country star Chris Stapleton.

Related: Joey Fatone Shuts Down *NSYNC Super Bowl Reunion Rumors

It’s our latest listen to Timberlake’s forthcoming album Man of the Woods, which is set to be released on Feb. 2.

The singer has already shared the tracks “Filthy,” and “Supplies.” As with the previous songs, the new single comes courtesy of a music video.

The clip features the pair coming together for a live performance in a single continuous shot.

Check out the latest from JT, which contains some brief celebratory profanity, now at Radio.com.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live