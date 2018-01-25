Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, GRAMMYs, Kenny Chesney, lady antebellum, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett
Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Lauren Hoffman

The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards are only a few days away and we want to know which country artist YOU want to leave as a winner this year.

Related: Check Out All of Our Coverage of Music’s Biggest Night

The artists nominated for Best Country Album include Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, Thomas Rhett, and Chris Stapleton.

The 2018 GRAMMY Awards will broadcast live from New York City’s Madison Square Garden at 7:30 PM ET on CBS Sunday, January 28.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live