By Robyn Collins

In anticipation of their new album, Always Ascending, Franz Ferdinand have released the new track “Lazy Boy.”

The disco-influenced electronic pop song features a funk bassline that makes you want to get up and dance, dance, dance.

The energy in the track belies the content of the lyrics, which address a lovestruck man that never wants to get out of bed: “I’m a lazy boy/ Never gettin’ up in time/ I enjoy being a lazy boy/ Lying in your bed/ Thinking of how a lazy boy loves you.”

“Lazy Boy” is the third song Franz Ferdinand have released in advance of Always Ascending, which comes out February 9. The song follows the title track, which came out December 4, 2017, and “Feel The Love Go,” which dropped January. 8, 2018.

The group’s new album, which comes out February 9, will be Franz Ferdinand’s first to feature guitarists Dino Bardot and keyboardist/guitarist Julian Corrie. The two joined after co-founder Nick McCarthy quit in July 2016.

Check out “Lazy Boy” below: