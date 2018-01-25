Filed Under:Carly Pearce
Photo: Larry McCormack / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake might be the Man of the Woods, but Carly Pearce wants her share of the woods, too.

The country singer has shared her new music video, “Hide the Wine,” which finds her performing the sassy single in (you guessed it) the woods.

The clip for the track that opens her latest album, Every Little Thing, was filmed on location in a wooded area near Percy Priest Lake, just outside Nashville, Tennessee (via Rolling Stone).

Pearce is set to hit the road this year, opening for Blake Shelton and Rascal Flatts on various dates throughout 2018.

Watch Carly Pearce’s video for “Hide the Wine” below.

