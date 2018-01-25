Filed Under:blake shelton, The Voice, trace adkins
Photo: Trae Patton / NBC

By Robyn Collins

Trace Adkins is the latest country star to join Team Blake as an advisor on The Voice.

The two very tall friends (Blake Shelton is 6’5” and Trace Adkins is 6’6”) have worked together before.

Their collaboration, “Hillbilly Bone,” gave them a number one hit, and won ACM Vocal Event of the Year in 2010. Adkins was also on hand to induct Shelton into the Grand Ole Opry.

The singers will be on the road together this spring for Shelton’s Country Music Freaks Tour.

The Voice Season 14 is scheduled to premiere on Feb. 26 on NBC.

See the announcement post below.

