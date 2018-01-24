Filed Under:Chris Stapleton, Justin Timberlake
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Scott Kirkland / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Justin Timberlake, meet Chris Stapleton.

The pop star and country star have collaborated on a new song, “Say Something,” for Timberlake’s upcoming album, Man of the Woods.

The song is set to debut tomorrow (Jan. 25), and Timberlake has teased the collab with a short video.

In the clip, the artists walk into what appears to be a concert hall together. There is no music shared in the video.

Watch the teaser below and get ready for Justin Timberlake and Chris Stapleton’s “Say Something” to debut tomorrow.

@chrisstapleton and me. #SaySomething. Tomorrow!

A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake) on

