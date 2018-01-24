Photo: Stephanie Port / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Dave Grohl is a fantastic storyteller.

The Foo Fighters frontman’s exceptional skills as an orator are on full display in a new Seattle tourism video that finds Grohl weaving an engaging tale of his life in the “Emerald City.”

In addition to extolling the many virtues of living in Seattle, Grohl talks about how he first connected with the guys in Nirvana after flying into the city.

“I remember getting off the plane, and Krist (Novoselic) and Kurt (Cobain) meeting me at baggage claim,” Grohl recalls of his soon-to-be bandmates. “It was like having the children of the corn pick you up from the airport.”

He describes his first night in town, which was spent at a packed Nirvana show and watching the band play with a different drummer.

“It already felt like there was some sort of movement,” he remembers of the gig.

The eight-minute clip is chock full of archival footage and Dave Grohl goodness, with the rock icon breaking it down in a way that only he can. Seattle has never looked so cool.

Watch it below.