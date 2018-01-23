Filed Under:Wiz Khalifa
Photo: Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Wiz Khalifa is ready for some football.

The rapper rocks a football stadium for his latest music video, “Letterman.”

Related: Wiz Khalifa Drops Cameo Filled ‘Something New’ Video

The clip finds Khalifa and some friends (including a squad of cheerleaders) running rampant around the stadium, hitting the field and doing dance routines in the stands.

“Letterman” is taken from the most Khalifa’s most recent mixtape, Laugh Now, Fly Later, which was released last November.

Watch Wiz’s new clip, which contains explicit language, below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live