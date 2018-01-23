Photo: Daniel DeSlover / Sipa / USA Today

By Annie Reuter

NFL free agent Colin Kaepernick is following through on his promise to donate one million dollars and all the proceeds of his jersey sales from the 2016 season to organizations working in oppressed communities.

So far Kaepernick has donated $950k, and the home stretch of his charitable initiative features $10k donations directed by famous friends including Kevin Durant, Steph Curry, Serena Williams and Snoop Dogg, who will each match the embattle player’s donation.

Snoop asked the former QB to donate to Mothers Against Police Brutality and the rapper ended up adding an additional $15k to the organization.

Mothers Against Police Brutality was founded after one woman’s only son and another woman’s father were killed by police officers in Dallas. They shared a thank you message to Kaepernick and Snoop Dogg for their generous donations, vowing to use the money to help build their national network of families, to change deadly force policies, and to end police brutality in America.

✊🏾#10for10 @snoopdogg donated MORE MONEY 2 my #MillionDollarPledge!He loves the work Mothers Against Police Brutali… twitter.com/i/web/status/9… —

Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) January 22, 2018