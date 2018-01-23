Filed Under:Mötley Crüe
Photo: Mairo Cinquetti / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Vince Neil and Mick Mars have been cast. Well, almost.

Related: Machine Gun Kelly to Star as Tommy Lee in Motley Crue Biopic

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Game of Thrones actor Iwan Rheon will portray Motley Crue guitarist Mars, while The Punisher actor Daniel Webber has been tapped to play the band’s singer in the upcoming Netflix biopic, The Dirt. Both actors, however, are still “in negotiations” for the roles.

If cast, they would join Machine Gun Kelly, on board as drummer Tommy Lee, and British actor Douglas Booth, set for the role of bassist Nikki Sixx.

The members of Motley Crue serve as co-producers on the project, which is slated for a February production start date.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live