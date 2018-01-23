Filed Under:Jennifer Lopez, Skrillex
Photo: Birdie Thompson / Sipa / USA Today

By Scott T. Sterling

Jennifer Lopez and Skrillex have a new song together.

While details are scarce on the new collaborative track, Lopez debuted the tune at the 11th annual Calibash at Los Angeles’ Staples Center last weekend (Jan. 20).

Related: Jennifer Lopez In-Studio With Skrillex And Poo Bear

Announcing the song to the crowd, Lopez said to “look out for the remix from Calvin,” which is likely a reference to superstar DJ Calvin Harris.

The singer didn’t reveal the name of the track, but the upbeat dance tune brings EDM aesthetics and Santana-like guitars to Lopez’s Latin-flavored dance-pop sound.

Check out fan footage of the song below.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live