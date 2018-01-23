Her Vegas residency started in 2013 and lasted for four years.
Filed Under:britney spears
Photo: Ben Hider / PictureGroup / Sipa / USA Today

By Jon Wiederhorn

Britney Spears fans that missed her four-year Vegas residency Britney: Piece of Me, have another chance to catch the performance. The pop star will take the show on the road this summer.

Related: Britney Spears, Lady Gaga Remind Us Winter Isn’t Forever

Spears will perform 11 shows in six U.S. cities before crossing the pond for 12 more concerts. The performer launched her Vegas residency in 2013 at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

See Britney’s full tour itinerary below.

7/12 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
7/13 – Washington D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
7/15 – Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun
7/17 – Bethlehem, PA Sands Bethlehem Events Center
7/19 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
7/20 – Atlantic City, NJ @ Borgata
7/23 -New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
7/24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
7/27 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
7/28 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
7/29 – Hollywood, FL @ Hard Rock
8/4 – Brighton, UK @ Brighton Pride
8/6 – Berlin, Germany @ Mercedes Benz Arena
8/8 – Skanderborg, Denmark @ Smukfest
8/10 – Oslo, Norway @ Telenor Arena
8/11 – Sandviken, Sweden @ Goransson Arena
8/13 – Monchengladbach, Germany @ Sparkassenpark
8/15 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Sportspaleis
8/17 – Scarborough, UK @ Open Air Theatre
8/18 – Manchester, UK @ Manchester Arena
8/20 – Dublin, Ireland @ 3Arena
8/22 – Glasgow, UK @ SSE Hydro
8/24 – London, UK @ O2 Arena

Never miss a tour date from Britney Spears with Eventful.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From Radio.com | Music, Sports, News and More. Start Listening Now

Miranda Pet Posts DL
Taylor Swift Revenge
Greatest American Idol

Listen Live