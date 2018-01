Photo: Martin Hausleri

By Scott T. Sterling

It’s the end of an era.

Thrash metal legends Slayers have revealed that the band will embark on a final world tour in 2018.

“The end of days is near,” proclaims a new video announcing the imminent farewell run. “Slayer to make its exit with one, final world tour.”

The clip ends with a note that “Slayer’s final North American tour dates coming.”

Watch the video announcement below.